Anti-terrorism court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 32 years in jail
Web Desk
09:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Anti-terrorism court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 32 years in jail
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sentenced the chief of the banned Jamaatud Dawa, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, to 32 years in prison.

Verdicts in two cases against Saeed, a former professor at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in Lahore, were announced by Judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar who handed down 32-year jail term to Saeed in two cases registered against him by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The local media reported that Saeed would also have to pay a fine of Rs340,000. During the court proceedings, the ATC judge remarked that the JuD chief and his accomplices were trustees of the banned organisation known as Al-Dawa Wal Irshad.

Saeed and JUD members acquired land in Mian Channu for Lashkar-e-Taiba's sub-organisation. The court also convicted a man identified as Ghulam Hassan for providing land to the banned organisation.

Pakistani authorities first announced a crackdown on JUD in 2019. CTD lodged more than two dozen cases against Saeed and his 12 aides for using five trusts to collect funds and donations for the banned outfit.

Later in November 2020, a Special Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced Saeed to three and a half years in prison on three charges. Saeed’s two accomplices Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid were also convicted for raising funds for the banned organisation.

Lahore court sentences 4 to death in case of ... 11:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – Four men, who were involved in the Johar Town blast in June last year that claimed the lives of three ...

Meanwhile, the JUD chief and other leaders of his organisation dismissed the allegations against them as baseless and claimed that cases were made under international pressure.

More From This Category
ECP to complete delimitation exercise in four ...
09:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
After Speaker Asad Qaiser, Opposition submits ...
08:34 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Won't accept 'imported government' in any case, ...
09:33 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Another blow to PTI as opposition files ...
07:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Petroleum division proposes Rs35 per litre hike ...
06:32 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
DG ISI calls on PM Imran as govt mulls 'mass ...
05:16 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat entertains fans with new funny video
06:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr