Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates Eid with landslide victims in Torkham

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 in the landslide affected area of Torkham.

Eight lives were lost while many people were injured in the Torkham landslide incident.

Shaheen Afridi commended the security agency and rescue staff who were working round the clock to clear the area.

Afridi said that efforts have been made for the last five days to remove debris from the sliding area.

He said, “Well done Rescue Teams, Pakistan Zindabad.”