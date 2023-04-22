Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui celebrate Eid with loved ones

Pakistani TV actress Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui make a super gorgeous celebrity couple of the entertainment industry.
Zara and Asad celebrated Eid with family in Lahore on Saturday and later shared their adorable pictures from the festive occasion.
Asad spent the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr with Zara and her family. Zara's father gave Eidi to the kids. Zara's mother Asma Abbas and other members of the family also joined in the Eid festivities.
On Eid day, Zara looked pretty in beautiful grey outfit, while Asad wore a simple brown kurta pajama.
Here are some pictures and videos of Zara and Asad celebrating Eid with their loved ones:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|95.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
