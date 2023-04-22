Search

Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui celebrate Eid with loved ones

Web Desk 10:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2023
Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui celebrate Eid with loved ones
Source: Social media

Pakistani TV actress Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui make a super gorgeous celebrity couple of the entertainment industry.

Zara and Asad celebrated Eid with family in Lahore on Saturday and later shared their adorable pictures from the festive occasion.

Asad spent the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr with Zara and her family. Zara's father gave Eidi to the kids. Zara's mother Asma Abbas and other members of the family also joined in the Eid festivities.

On Eid day, Zara looked pretty in beautiful grey outfit, while Asad wore a simple brown kurta pajama.

Here are some pictures and videos of Zara and Asad celebrating Eid with their loved ones:

