PAKvsNZ: Pakistan name 12-member squad for 1st ODI against New Zealand
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday announced their 12-player squad for the first One-Day International against New Zealand, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will start at 1430 local time.
The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 19 and 21 September, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.
Pakistan name 12 for first #PAKvNZ ODI— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/MDAzbkbxin#HarHaalMainCricket | #HoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/0RnNk79LPx
Squad
Babar Azam (captain)
Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
Fakhar Zaman
Haris Rauf
Hasan Ali
Iftikhar Ahmed
Imam-ul-Haq
Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
Saud Shakil
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Usman Qadir
Zahid Mahmood
Pakistan cricket team selectors had earlier this month named the 20-player squad for the three-match series.
Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood had been included in the squad, while middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah had been recalled to the squad.
