What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from May 1?

LAHORE – The prices of petroleum products are likely to go down from tomorrow May 1 as the government planned to give a slight relief to the masses who are facing record inflation amid economic crises.

Reports in local media indicate that starting on May 1, the cost of gasoline would drop by 4.5 rupees a litre. There would be a Rs 6 per litre decrease in the price of diesel.

In this regard, OGRA has sent a summary to federal cabinet which needs nods of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

In the last fortnight's review, the price of petrol was raised by Rs10 per litre by the federal government "in the wake of the increase in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations."

Masses already faced several oil price shocks since the ruling alliance government came into power to fulfil its commitment to the international lender.