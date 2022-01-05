Wedding bells for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar?
Share
Bollywood lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have sparked marriage rumours and the speculation have begun that the Btown's beaus are all set to tie the knot.
According to the reports by BollywoodLife, Akhtar and Dandekar are gearing up to get married this March.
Moreover, a source close to the couple revealed that their plan to have a lavish wedding has morphed into an intimate celebration due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.
The source shared, “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai in March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as Covid cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs who have tested Covid positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family."
The source also revealed that the couple has booked a five-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost everything finalised.
Furthermore, the lovebirds have been in a relationship for almost three years now and don't shy away from posting pictures together.
Earlier, Akhtar was married to Adhuna Akhtar and the couple filed for divorce in 2016 after 15 years of marriage.
Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar bags Marvel's project 02:14 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
The multi-talented superstar Farhan Akhtar has over the years personified the industry within his given ...
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran inaugurates Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan motorway01:56 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
-
- EU likely to lift ban on PIA soon as ICAO expresses satisfaction over ...12:28 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- ‘One Umrah every 10 days’ as Saudi Arabia revises policy11:53 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable for HR violations in ...11:19 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Celebrities support Health Ministry in mission to defeat COVID-19 ...06:11 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Sana Fakhar sets the dance floor on fire at Areeba Habib's Shendi08:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Meesha Shafi denies reports of compromise with Ali Zafar05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021