GCC secretary general arrives in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.
He is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, extended during the Secretary General’s visit to Pakistan, to attend the 17thExtraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on 19 December 2021.
After welcoming the guest, Qureshi said trade cooperation between Pakistan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be finalised soon.
Talking to media along with Dr. Nayef in Islamabad, he said Pakistan desires to develop economic partnership.
He also expressed the hope that the GCC will further progress in the Presidency of Saudi Arabia.
Qureshi said that he apprised the Secretary General about grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also informed the Secretary General about the situation in Afghanistan.
Pakistan and the GCC enjoy long-standing cordial relations. Pakistan’s relations with the Member States of the GCC are rooted firmly in shared faith, values and culture.
Dr. Nayef's visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC Member States.
