High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month, FM Qureshi
Web Desk
02:53 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that a high-level Saudi delegation, including the Kingdom’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, will be visiting Pakistan next month.

The Saudi foreign minister will be accompanied by a delegation of heads of Saudi companies and businessmen. Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman will also be part of the senior delegation.

Officials from both countries will hold discussions on various issues, including the formation of a Saudi oil refinery in Pakistan. The Saudi delegation will meet President Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi emphasised that the visit will further strengthen the two countries' historical and fraternal ties. 

The foreign minister reiterates Pakistan's stance on Israel. He denied pressure on Pakistan to recognise the Jewish state.

Earlier on December 21, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. KSA envoy discussed matters of mutual interest with Pakistan's civil military leaders.

