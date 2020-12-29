Bushra Ansari reveals reason behind her divorce with Iqbal Ansari

Legendary actress Bushra Ansari is undoubtedly an asset to Pakistan's entertainment industry and is one of those veterans who never shy away from speaking her mind out publicly.

The Aangan Terha star addressed her divorce in a recent interview with Mira Sethi. The actress married drama producer-director Iqbal Ansari in 1978 and the duo shares two daughters named Nariman and Meera Ansari.

Delving into details, she discussed the stigma attached to divorce and revealed that her father ensured she had the right to divorce:

"Divorce is indeed a solution to escape a bad patch in life. In my case, I decided to divorce after 36 years of marriage. My father had decided that I always had the option to divorce. So my status was different. I gave the divorce and wasn't divorced. It's not an insult to someone. There was an issue in regard to her sister and my father didn't want me to be disturbed. But by the time we got to realise that things were getting difficult, our children were already going to school," Ansari said.

Discussing the general perception of society regarding this private subject, she said, "In today's generation, people generally choose to have kids after a few years. They have a lot of time on their hands to be fully sure if they are compatible with one another. Now, this is both a good thing and a bad thing. Bad in the sense that if people continue to wait, just to be sure then by that reason no home will flourish. At one point you have to give yourself a chance to start a family."

"Whenever I am tensed about this I used to think the situation will get better or worse in future after I take a decision. Since I had daughters, I was worried that (after I got out) if I ended up making another mistake and they were disturbed. So I thought that if I keep the situation as it is only one person would be in difficulty as opposed to three. Keeping this in mind, we continued the marriage for 36 years. Then when they were settled in their own lives then we (Ansari and her husband) decided to give each other relief," she concluded.

Mira Sethi questioned the 64-year-old actress about the preference she would want in an ideal man to which she replied:

"Him being gentle and genuine. Should be a good soul."

Reflecting on the patriarchy, she commented about the insecurity husbands might harbour over their wives professional accomplishment.

"Women are not disturbed by the success of their husbands. There are a few women who get insecure by the success of their husbands. But most do get insecure," she said.