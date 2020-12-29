Here’s how Fakhar Zaman thanked Pakistan Navy for honorary Lt rank

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday paid his gratitude to the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his friends, and family after receiving the honorary Lieutenant rank.

Pakistan Navy on Monday conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant to Fakhar Zaman in wake of his achievements in the sport as well as his association with the naval forces.

Taking it to Twitter, the 30-year-old Zaman wrote that he is humbled to the Allah Almighty and thankful to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for bestowing him with Honourary Lieutenant Rank of Pakistan Navy.

Humbled to ALLAH ALMIGHTY & thankful to CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for bestowing me Honourary Lieutenant Rank of Pakistan Navy. This cld never be possible without prayers of family, friends.Special thanks to @THEREALPCB for supporting me during my Career. @DGPRPAKNAVY https://t.co/LWPUNdtU3M — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) December 28, 2020

Zaman also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board and family."This could never be possible without prayers of family, friends. Special thanks to @THEREALPCB for supporting me during my career".

Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy sailor. He joined the service in 2007. In the early years of his service, he represented the Pakistan Navy in several cricket tournaments.