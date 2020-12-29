Here’s how Fakhar Zaman thanked Pakistan Navy for honorary Lt rank
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Here’s how Fakhar Zaman thanked Pakistan Navy for honorary Lt rank
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday paid his gratitude to the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his friends, and family after receiving the honorary Lieutenant rank.

Pakistan Navy on Monday conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant to Fakhar Zaman in wake of his achievements in the sport as well as his association with the naval forces.

Taking it to Twitter, the 30-year-old Zaman wrote that he is humbled to the Allah Almighty and thankful to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for bestowing him with Honourary Lieutenant Rank of Pakistan Navy.

Zaman also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board and family."This could never be possible without prayers of family, friends. Special thanks to @THEREALPCB for supporting me during my career".

Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy sailor. He joined the service in 2007. In the early years of his service, he represented the Pakistan Navy in several cricket tournaments.

Fakhar Zaman made honorary lieutenant of Pakistan ... 05:46 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has awarded honorary rank of lieutenant to national cricket player Fakhar Zaman for his ...

