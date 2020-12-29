Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 1,776 new cases, 63 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 63 deaths and 1,776 new cases in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of confirmed cases has surged to 475,085. Pakistan has so far reported 9,992 deaths.

1,602 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the total number of recoveries stands at 425,494.

The active cases stand at 39,599.

Pakistan extends UK travel restrictions till Jan ... 07:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday extended the coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound ...

Sindh remains first in terms of confirmed cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 212,093 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,669 in Punjab 57,746 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,390 in Islamabad, 18,099 in Balochistan, 8,235 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,853 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

At least 3, 959 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,502 in Sindh, 1,617 in KP, 412 in Islamabad, 219 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Around 30,666 tests were conducted across Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 6,619,983 samples have been tested so far.

Micro smart lockdown has been imposed in Karachi’s Korangi in view of the rising number of new coronavirus cases amid the second wave. The micro lockdown comes into effect from today till the 12th of January 2021.