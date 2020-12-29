Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 1,776 new cases, 63 deaths in last 24 hours
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 1,776 new cases, 63 deaths in last 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 63 deaths and 1,776 new cases in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of confirmed cases has surged to 475,085. Pakistan has so far reported 9,992 deaths.

1,602 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the total number of recoveries stands at 425,494.

The active cases stand at 39,599.

Pakistan extends UK travel restrictions till Jan ... 07:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday extended the coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound ...

Sindh remains first in terms of confirmed cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 212,093 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,669 in Punjab 57,746 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,390 in Islamabad, 18,099 in Balochistan, 8,235 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,853 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

At least 3, 959 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,502 in Sindh, 1,617 in KP, 412 in Islamabad, 219 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Around 30,666 tests were conducted across Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 6,619,983 samples have been tested so far.

Micro smart lockdown has been imposed in Karachi’s Korangi in view of the rising number of new coronavirus cases amid the second wave. The micro lockdown comes into effect from today till the 12th of January 2021.

Pakistan to decide on school reopening in Jan 4 ... 12:29 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Educational Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said that the Inter-provincial Education Ministers ...

More From This Category
LHC takes notice of CCPO’s statement about ...
10:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
Punjab minister Hafiz Mumtaz grand wedding, ...
10:12 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
When Pakistanis will be able to visit Al-Aqsa ...
11:39 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Four KP cops terminated in Amir Tehkalay torture ...
11:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Pakistan hikes eletricity price by 18 paisas/unit
10:43 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses ...
10:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding season
09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr