LHC takes notice of CCPO’s statement about suspects’ release
Share
LAHORE – Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday took notice of statements of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh against the courts for discouraging the efforts of the police by releasing suspects.
Chief Justice observed that the suspects get bail due to incompetence of the law enforcement to prove the charges.
Justice Qasim directed a provincial law officer to submit a report on the police chief’s statements.
“Tell this police officer that the courts grant bail to suspects under the law only, also make it clear to him that the courts are not subordinate to the police”, CJ remarked.
Expressing displeasure over the top cop statement, the judge said the suspects get bail due to the police’s own failure but they try to shift blame to the courts.
PM Imran and CM Buzdar irked over CCPO leaked ... 02:51 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed anger over audio of ...
Courts are here to serve the people and not to hear police officers' rants. The advocate general of Punjab had a responsibility to initiate contempt proceedings against such police officers for damaging the court's reputation, he added.
CJ LHC instructed the officer to scrutinise all interviews of CCPO and submit a report to the court.
Expressing serious concerns over such incidents, the chief justice reminded the law officer that no extra-constitutional act or a single contemptuous word would be tolerated.
Lahore CCPO under fire after bizarre statement ... 06:52 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
LAHORE – Umer Shaik, Lahore Capital City Police Office (CCPO) faced growing condemnation as he gave an odd logic ...
- LHC takes notice of CCPO’s statement about suspects’ release10:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Punjab minister Hafiz Mumtaz grand wedding, police escort draws flak ...10:12 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 1,776 new cases, 63 deaths in last 24 ...09:05 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:27 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 December 202008:20 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate first wedding anniversary02:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after ...04:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- 'Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers,’ requests Sarah ...04:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020