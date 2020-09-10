Lahore CCPO under fire after bizarre statement over Motorway gang-rape
Share
LAHORE – Umer Shaik, Lahore Capital City Police Office (CCPO) faced growing condemnation as he gave an odd logic behind the gang-rape of a woman in front of her children near Lahore motorway Wednesday night.
The CCPO, who is also held responsible for removing Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir by some circles, talking to a private news channel blamed the victim for choosing the route for travel and not checking the fuel.
"I am shocked that a mother of three, a lone driver [...] after leaving Defence should have taken the straight route from GT Road — a generally well-populated area," he said.
Following his statement, a hastag #RemoveCCPOLahore is trending on Twitter while the #motorwayincident has become the top trend, demanding stern action against perpetrators.
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari responding to his remarks said in a tweet, “For an officer to effectively blame a woman for being gang raped by saying she should have taken the GT Road or question as to why she went out in the night with her children is unacceptable & have taken up this issue. Nothing can ever rationalise the crime of rape. That's it”.
For an officer to effectively blame a woman for being gang raped by saying she should have taken the GT Road or question as to why she went out in the night with her children is unacceptable & have taken up this issue. Nothing can ever rationalise the crime of rape. That's it.— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 10, 2020
A twitterati Samina Bilal writes, “He is unfit for job”.
#removeCCPOLahore— Samina Bilal (@sbilal298) September 10, 2020
He is unfit for the job. https://t.co/p0y43f8uar
Two "robbers" allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint near Gujjarpura area on Wednesday while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of petrol.
- EU Parliament suspends Aung San Suu Kyi from HR prize community12:17 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate motorway rape case11:27 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Intra Afghan talks to start in Qatar tomorrow10:57 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli missiles targeting Aleppo10:47 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
- KP to ensure availability of water, washing soap in all educational ...10:07 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Sana Javed hits 5 million followers on Instagram04:30 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Five tips for a radiant and glowing complexion03:20 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Sajal Aly slays in black in recent Instagram post03:09 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020