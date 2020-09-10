Lahore CCPO under fire after bizarre statement over Motorway gang-rape

LAHORE – Umer Shaik, Lahore Capital City Police Office (CCPO) faced growing condemnation as he gave an odd logic behind the gang-rape of a woman in front of her children near Lahore motorway Wednesday night.

The CCPO, who is also held responsible for removing Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir by some circles, talking to a private news channel blamed the victim for choosing the route for travel and not checking the fuel.

"I am shocked that a mother of three, a lone driver [...] after leaving Defence should have taken the straight route from GT Road — a generally well-populated area," he said.

Following his statement, a hastag #RemoveCCPOLahore is trending on Twitter while the #motorwayincident has become the top trend, demanding stern action against perpetrators.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari responding to his remarks said in a tweet, “For an officer to effectively blame a woman for being gang raped by saying she should have taken the GT Road or question as to why she went out in the night with her children is unacceptable & have taken up this issue. Nothing can ever rationalise the crime of rape. That's it”.

A twitterati Samina Bilal writes, “He is unfit for job”.

Two "robbers" allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint near Gujjarpura area on Wednesday while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of petrol.