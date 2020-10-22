PM Imran and CM Buzdar irked over CCPO leaked call controversy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed anger over audio of the CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh, in which he heard abusing women, a private news channel reported.

Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat met IGP Punjab Inam Ghani in this regard.

Furthermore, the CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh has also submitted a request for three-day leave to the IGP Punjab.

This is not the first time since the CCPO Lahore has landed into a controversy. Earlier, on September 14, CCPO Lahore Umer Sheikh had to apologise for his statement on the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident in which he had said the victim woman shared the blame for it.

An alleged audio leak of CCPO Lahore is circulating in which he abuses at a woman. Lady contacted him by phone for help went viral on social media on Tuesday. The CCPO, according to a TV channel, described the leak as another conspiracy against him.

The woman had sought the police chief help for a probe into the illegal detention of her husband in a ‘fake’ narcotics case, she tried to narrate ‘injustice’ meted out to her by a sub-inspector of the Adda Plot police post, the CCPO abused her for calling him.

The woman said she later sold her only house at a throwaway price of Rs2 million and gave Rs1.6 million to the two men. Despite all, she said the police official lodged a case against her husband claiming that he had registered a weak FIR, giving favour to her husband against the bribe he got from her.

Meanwhile, the Lahore SSP discipline and the Saddar SP probed the matter and in their separate reports, declared the allegations of the woman false.

Husband of the woman was a habitual criminal and drug pusher, Lahore police said in a statement.