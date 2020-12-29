Three minor siblings burned to death in Karachi’s Kashmir colony
Web Desk
11:57 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
Three minor siblings burned to death in Karachi’s Kashmir colony
KARACHI – Three children of a family were burned to death while the other three sustained serious injuries in a fire that broke out in the wee hours on Tuesday (today).

The incident occurred near the Kashmir Colony of the Sindh Capital.

The rescue officials said, three of the deceased were identified as one-year-old Umaima, five-year-old Sania, and six-year-old Hamza, while the injured included their parents and another child.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-storeyed building, rescue officials.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Two fire brigade vehicles took part in the firefighting operation.

