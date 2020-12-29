Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan

Do you wish to add life to your favourite games? If yes, then it’s time to upgrade your gaming monitor. Here we will guide you to choose the best gaming monitor your budget allows and have a fantastic gaming experience. The ultimate gaming experience isn’t just limited to the action or gameplay, but also various other options like rich and accurate colours, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates. While choosing the right monitor for you, there are a set of things to keep in mind. For instance, each gamer and the type of game has a particular set of requirements. Someone who plays narrative-driven games would prefer a 4k monitor. However, esports players would choose something that has super-fast refresh rates.

Here is a list of the best gaming monitors that you can buy in Pakistan.

1.LG UltraGear 38GN950

The LG UltraGear 38GN950 is the best gaming monitor to get if you can afford it. If you’re searching for the ultimate gaming monitor, this is definitely something you should get your hands on. It has a 1444Hz refresh rate that can easily be overclocked to 160 Hz, 1ms response time, spectacular image quality, and various other gaming features like G-Sync, an ultra-wide aspect ratio, and a Display of HDR 600.

2. Samsung CRG9

The bigger than average 49-inch Samsung CRG9 while being expensive at the same time. However, it produces an out-of-this-world image without a doubt. This gaming monitor is thinner than most gaming monitors and has a picture by picture mode feature that enables you to use two different inputs, simulating a dual monitor set up in a single monitor.

3. Alienware AW3418DW

The Alienware AW3418DW is an ultra-wide monitor with a screen size of 34-inch. It offers the highest refresh rate and builds quality. However, these incredible features don’t come cheap. It has a dense resolution of 3440 x 1440, speedy 4mn response times, and a fast 120Hz refresh rate.

4. AOC Agon AG352UCG6 black edition

The AOC Agon AG352UCG was one of the best gaming monitors available in the market. The follow-up edition comes with a higher refresh rate and a better contrast. The AOC Agon AC352UCG6 Black Edition carries the original’s best features but takes them up to an 11. It has a stunning display, which enables you to experience ultra-wide gaming. It indeed comes with a hefty price tag, but if you have the hardware to back it up, you need to get your hands on it.

5. MSI Optix MPG341CQR

The MSI Optix MPG341CQR comes with a 34-inch screen-size and uses VA rather than IPS panel technology offering better contrast and deeper colours. It has a super-wide 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh, giving gamers an edge. Moreover, the best part is the reasonable price of this display at $799, making it one of the best monitors to consider buying in 2020.