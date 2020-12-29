China to confer Friendship Award on Pakistani scientist Dr Iqbal

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – The People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang has decided to honor Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary the 2020 Guangxi Golden Silkball Friendship Award for his contributions.

The decision was made on the recommendation of Guangxi Normal University.

The Chinese government's 'Friendship Award' is the People's Republic of China's highest award for foreign experts who have made outstanding contributions to the country's economic and social progress.

The award includes a medal and RMB100,000 bonus. The prize-awarding ceremony will be held in China in March 2021.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary is a world-renowned scientist, and has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan.

He has published 1,175 research papers in the fields of organic and bioorganic chemistry in international journals. Also, he wrote 76 books and 40 chapters in books published by major US and European press.

Dr. Iqbal’s work has been cited by researchers from around the world, at least 94 national and international scholars have completed their Ph.D. degrees under his supervision.