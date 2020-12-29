China refuses reports on ending financial support to Pakistan
Web Desk
11:37 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
China refuses reports on ending financial support to Pakistan
Share

BEIJING – China has rejected reports about gradually ending its financial support to Pakistan pledged under the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking to the media in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian states such statements as baseless. He said both countries are firm in pushing forward the construction of the Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC International Coordination and Cooperation working group held its second meeting last Friday, in which both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, the spokesperson added.

The sixth CPEC Media Forum, jointly organised by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and China Economic Net (CEN) in cooperation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Islamabad held on Monday.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved significant milestones through joint efforts of Pak-China governments.

More From This Category
CM Sindh Murad appears before top court in ...
12:40 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Three minor siblings burned to death in ...
11:57 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
LHC takes notice of CCPO’s statement about ...
10:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
Punjab minister's big fat wedding draws flak ...
10:12 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 1,776 new cases, 63 ...
09:05 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
When Pakistanis will be able to visit Al-Aqsa ...
11:39 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding season
09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr