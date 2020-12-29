China refuses reports on ending financial support to Pakistan

BEIJING – China has rejected reports about gradually ending its financial support to Pakistan pledged under the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking to the media in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian states such statements as baseless. He said both countries are firm in pushing forward the construction of the Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC International Coordination and Cooperation working group held its second meeting last Friday, in which both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, the spokesperson added.

Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, there is no stop of the construction, no job cut, no withdrawal of workforce of the CPEC projects, which has provided strong support for Pakistan to fight the epidemic and stabilize the economy. pic.twitter.com/SPmxPYnTuB — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) December 28, 2020

The sixth CPEC Media Forum, jointly organised by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and China Economic Net (CEN) in cooperation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Islamabad held on Monday.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved significant milestones through joint efforts of Pak-China governments.