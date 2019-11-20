CPEC Consortium of Universities vows to boost cooperation in various fields
Share
ISLAMABAD - The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Consortium of Universities has vowed to enhance cooperation in the fields of business studies, science and technology for the benefit of the two countries.
The understanding was reached among government officials, universities' heads, professors, researchers and students from the two sides on the 3rd annual conference of the CPEC Consortium of Universities in Islamabad, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of the China Association of Higher Education, Guan Peijun said the CPEC Consortium of Universities is offering deep researches for CPEC .
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019