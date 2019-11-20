CPEC Consortium of Universities vows to boost cooperation in various fields

ISLAMABAD - The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Consortium of Universities has vowed to enhance cooperation in the fields of business studies, science and technology for the benefit of the two countries.

The understanding was reached among government officials, universities' heads, professors, researchers and students from the two sides on the 3rd annual conference of the CPEC Consortium of Universities in Islamabad, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of the China Association of Higher Education, Guan Peijun said the CPEC Consortium of Universities is offering deep researches for CPEC .