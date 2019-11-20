CPEC Consortium of Universities vows to boost cooperation in various fields
Web Desk
09:23 AM | 20 Nov, 2019
CPEC Consortium of Universities vows to boost cooperation in various fields
Share

ISLAMABAD - The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Consortium of Universities has vowed to enhance cooperation in the fields of business studies, science and technology for the benefit of the two countries.

The understanding was reached among government officials, universities' heads, professors, researchers and students from the two sides on the 3rd annual conference of the CPEC Consortium of Universities in Islamabad, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of the China Association of Higher Education, Guan Peijun said the CPEC Consortium of Universities is offering deep researches for CPEC .

More From This Category
Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa to be appointed as ...
10:47 AM | 23 Nov, 2019
Chinese ambassador rejects US statement on CPEC, ...
09:37 AM | 23 Nov, 2019
CPEC Consortium of Universities vows to boost ...
09:23 AM | 20 Nov, 2019
CPEC: Pakistan’s railway network to be extended ...
04:36 PM | 18 Aug, 2019
‘Friend of Pakistan’ Lijian Zhao set to leave ...
10:39 PM | 4 Aug, 2019
Pakistan Army to deploy another division for CPEC ...
09:03 AM | 19 May, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr