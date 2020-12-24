Macron ‘free of COVID-19 symptoms’
10:46 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Share
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron is free of Covid-19 symptoms, a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Macron "shows no symptoms a this stage", his office said in a statement on Thursday, and "the isolation of the President can therefore end after seven days".
December 24, 2020
The 43-year old had tested positive for the virus last Thursday showing symptoms of fatigue, coughing and muscle aches.
Chilean president slapped with $3,500 fine over ... 09:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
SANTIAGO – Chilean President Sebastian Piñera has been fined US$3,500 for breaching coronavirus rules by ...
- Here's all you need to know about admissions for morning program 2021 ...11:26 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Man arrested for raping, torturing Chunian transgender after HR ...11:13 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Macron ‘free of COVID-19 symptoms’10:46 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan, Turkey to strengthen defence cooperation in HLMDG meeting10:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan face New Zealand in 1st Test on Saturday09:51 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit
07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- #The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming ...06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Humayun Saeed pens down a birthday note for wife Samina06:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar stun at Fiza Khawar's wedding05:17 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
-
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020