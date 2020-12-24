Macron ‘free of COVID-19 symptoms’
Web Desk
10:46 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Macron ‘free of COVID-19 symptoms’
Share

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron is free of Covid-19 symptoms, a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Macron "shows no symptoms a this stage", his office said in a statement on Thursday, and "the isolation of the President can therefore end after seven days".

The 43-year old had tested positive for the virus last Thursday showing symptoms of fatigue, coughing and muscle aches.

Chilean president slapped with $3,500 fine over ... 09:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

SANTIAGO – Chilean President Sebastian Piñera has been fined US$3,500 for breaching coronavirus rules by ...

More From This Category
Business leaders hail social entrepreneurship ...
07:08 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Turkey shuts down Indian propaganda website used ...
07:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare
07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Congress leaders detained during march to meet ...
03:48 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Fifth Muslim country to recognise Jewish state ...
01:20 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan not normalising relations with Israel, ...
11:50 AM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit
07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr