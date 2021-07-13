Pakistan logs 1,590 new Covid infections, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 21 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,590 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,618 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 976,867.

Statistics 13 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,790

Positive Cases: 1590

Positivity % : 3.63%

Deaths : 21 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 13, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 732 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 914,605. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 39,644 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 3.63 percent.

At least 348,385 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 348,509 in Punjab 139,593 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,831 in Islamabad, 28,321 in Balochistan, 21,256 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,972 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,832 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,613 in Sindh, 4,365 in KP, 785 in Islamabad, 595 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 43,790 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,152,403 since the first case was reported.