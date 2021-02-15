Pakistan reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 26 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,048 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,333 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 564,077.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 910 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 525,997. The total count of active cases is 25,747 and the national positivity rate stands at nearly 4 percent.

At least 253,762 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 164,268 in Punjab, 69,990 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,942 in Balochistan, 42,688 in Islamabad, 9,487 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,940 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,051 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,219 in Sindh, 1,995 in KP, 199 in Balochistan, 486 in Islamabad, 281 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.

At least 32,019 tests have been tested in the last 24 hours while 8,466,117 samples have tested so far.