#AMAN2021: CJCSC witnesses maritime counter-terrorism demonstration
Web Desk
09:36 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#AMAN2021: CJCSC witnesses maritime counter-terrorism demonstration
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Sunday witnessed maritime counter-terrorism drills, a part of multinational naval exercise ‘Aman-2021’ being held in Pakistan.

Forty countries participated with ships, aircraft, Special Forces in the seventh edition of the exercise being held from 11 to 16 February 2021.

Pakistan Navy organized these major multinational exercises every two years aimed to excel in nontraditional threats and improving upon joint operations at sea through effective Maritime Domain Awareness.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza commended the professionalism of participants and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational exercise in a befitting manner.

These exercises would promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability, and a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain.

Pakistan is signifying its commitment to peace and shared global cooperation and AMAN 2021 successfully exhibits efforts made by Pakistan in line with our vision for regional peace and stability, CJCSC concluded.

Earlier, Chairman CJCSC also witnessed the International Band Display by Navies from different countries. CNS Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion.

#Aman2021 – Chinese naval fleet heads for ... 05:00 PM | 11 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – A fleet of the People's Liberation Army Navy on Thursday set off for Pakistan to attend a multilateral ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 26 ...
09:00 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Pakistan condemns killing of 13 Turkish nationals ...
12:22 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#pawrihorihai – Pakistan Cricket celebrates ...
12:07 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Javed Afridi responds to ‘MG Motors mega ...
11:05 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's Geneva Mission ranks in top 10 for ...
08:26 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
Pakistan vs South Africa, final T20 - Live Stream ...
05:42 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan announces stars line-up for PSL 2021 opening ceremony
10:22 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr