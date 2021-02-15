AMAN2021: CJCSC witnesses maritime counter-terrorism demonstration

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Sunday witnessed maritime counter-terrorism drills, a part of multinational naval exercise ‘Aman-2021’ being held in Pakistan.

Forty countries participated with ships, aircraft, Special Forces in the seventh edition of the exercise being held from 11 to 16 February 2021.

Pakistan Navy organized these major multinational exercises every two years aimed to excel in nontraditional threats and improving upon joint operations at sea through effective Maritime Domain Awareness.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza commended the professionalism of participants and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational exercise in a befitting manner.

These exercises would promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability, and a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain.

Pakistan is signifying its commitment to peace and shared global cooperation and AMAN 2021 successfully exhibits efforts made by Pakistan in line with our vision for regional peace and stability, CJCSC concluded.

Earlier, Chairman CJCSC also witnessed the International Band Display by Navies from different countries. CNS Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion.