Kasur woman delivers baby in public hospital’s toilet
Web Desk
10:20 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Kasur woman delivers baby in public hospital’s toilet
Share

LAHORE – A woman in Chunian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital on Sunday delivered a baby in a toilet of the hospital. The family of the woman has accused the gynecologist of negligence.

Qurban Ali, a relative of the woman said the pregnant woman was admitted to the THQ hospital with labour pains two days back. The gynecologist on duty at the hospital told the family that she needed to go under Cesarean section for the delivery.

He further added that the treatment was delayed, after which the woman delivered the newborn in a toilet of the hospital.

Karachi woman gives birth to baby in rickshaw 11:55 AM | 13 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – A woman reportedly gave birth to a baby inside an auto-rickshaw near the Ghizri area as the maternity ...

The victim’s family requested Chief Minister to look into the matter and take action against the accountable.

On the other hand, chief executive officer (health) Dr. Javed Iqbal expressed unawareness regarding the incident. "We will look into the matter for further details," he added.

More From This Category
PM Imran facilitates overseas Pakistanis after ...
10:41 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#AMAN2021: CJCSC witnesses maritime ...
09:36 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Pakistan condemns killing of 13 Turkish nationals ...
12:22 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#pawrihorihai – Pakistan Cricket celebrates ...
12:07 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Javed Afridi responds to ‘MG Motors mega ...
11:05 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's Geneva Mission ranks in top 10 for ...
08:26 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan announces stars line-up for PSL 2021 opening ceremony
10:22 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr