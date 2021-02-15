Kasur woman delivers baby in public hospital’s toilet
LAHORE – A woman in Chunian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital on Sunday delivered a baby in a toilet of the hospital. The family of the woman has accused the gynecologist of negligence.
Qurban Ali, a relative of the woman said the pregnant woman was admitted to the THQ hospital with labour pains two days back. The gynecologist on duty at the hospital told the family that she needed to go under Cesarean section for the delivery.
He further added that the treatment was delayed, after which the woman delivered the newborn in a toilet of the hospital.
The victim’s family requested Chief Minister to look into the matter and take action against the accountable.
On the other hand, chief executive officer (health) Dr. Javed Iqbal expressed unawareness regarding the incident. "We will look into the matter for further details," he added.
