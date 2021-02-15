Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing in Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD – An Indian air ambulance on Sunday landed at Islamabad airport for refueling.
The Indian air ambulance informed the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) Pakistan and requested for an emergency landing at the airport in the federal capital as it was low on fuel.
The air ambulance with a British patient along with the medical staff was heading to Dushanbe from Calcutta when it needed to land.
According to the CAA spokesperson, Pakistan allowed landing on the basis of humanity.
The plane departed after refueling after two hours. The CAA officials also briefed the British High Commission on the issue.
New Delhi-bound Indian plane makes emergency ... 09:32 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A private Indian airline jet has made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in ...
- FC personnel martyred repelling terror attack in Balochistan’s Kech01:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan become first men's team to win 100 T20Is01:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- ‘Mai Bhi Shadi karunga’: Yasir Soharwardi shows support to ...12:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-15- ...11:57 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
- TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-filled #TECNOPhotoWalk11:49 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
- ‘Pawri tou abb shuru hougee!’ – Girl from viral #Pawrihoraihai ...07:05 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat shares Hadith after her lookalike’s leaked video goes ...02:38 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Ibrarul Haq meets with accident near Gujranwala due to fog11:00 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021