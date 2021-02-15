Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing in Islamabad
Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – An Indian air ambulance on Sunday landed at Islamabad airport for refueling.

The Indian air ambulance informed the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) Pakistan and requested for an emergency landing at the airport in the federal capital as it was low on fuel.

The air ambulance with a British patient along with the medical staff was heading to Dushanbe from Calcutta when it needed to land.

According to the CAA spokesperson, Pakistan allowed landing on the basis of humanity.

The plane departed after refueling after two hours. The CAA officials also briefed the British High Commission on the issue.

