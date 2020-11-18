New Delhi-bound Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport
Web Desk
09:32 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
New Delhi-bound Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport
Share

KARACHI – A private Indian airline jet has made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after a 30-year-old passenger died due to cardiac arrest.

The passenger, 30-year-old Muhammad Noushad, was pronounced dead after physician’s team arrived at the airport for medical aid. The passenger breathed his last before the plane grounded, doctors said.

The body would be returned to India following the required procedure, the sources added.

As per the sources, the aircraft of a private airline, GoAir (6658) carrying 179 passengers, was en route to New Delhi from Riyadh.

The Indian plane departed from the Karachi airport after refuelling.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian traffic after the tense situation in February last year. It later reopened its skies for all civilian traffic in July, as restrictions badly affected major international routes.

More From This Category
Hackers strike Sindh Investment Board website, ...
11:41 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Faisalabad today for a ...
11:07 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
NA committee passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) ...
10:40 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 2,208 new ...
10:16 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
New Delhi-bound Indian plane makes emergency ...
09:32 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
PDM announces ‘Charter of Pakistan’, rejects ...
10:56 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
McDreamy is back – Patrick Dempsey makes a surprise entry in the season premiere of the ...
05:38 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr