Web Desk
06:26 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 related restrictions
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced restrictions on entertainment activities, gatherings, and dine-in restaurant services for 20 days to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to an interior ministry statement on Sunday.

The announcement extends a set of measures brought in 10 days ago, which includes closure of cinemas and indoor sports centres.

The restrictions, which come into effect from 22.00 local time on Sunday, could be extended again, the state-run media reported.

The measures include that the maximum number of gatherings should not exceed 20 people and stopping all recreational activities. It also includes the closure of cinemas, indoor entertainment centres, indoor gaming venues in restaurants and shopping centres, gyms, as well as sports centres.

As dine-in restaurant services are also suspended, customers have to depend on online orders, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Last month, authorities had suspended entry of people to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats and medical practitioners and their families.

