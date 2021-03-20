Opposition leaders wish speedy recovery to PM Imran after he contracts coronavirus
Web Desk
10:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Opposition leaders wish speedy recovery to PM Imran after he contracts coronavirus
LAHORE – Senior leaders of opposition parties have wished Prime Minister a quick recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Soon after the SAPM, Dr. Faisal Sultan broke the news of the diagnosis, Twitter began flooding with a host of messages wishing the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. Within a couple of minutes, #ImranKhan became the top trend on social networking sites.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was among the top opposition leaders who wished PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from the novel virus.

Following that, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal also prayed for the recovery of the premier. May Allah Grant recovery to Imran Khan, we should take precautions and wear masks to be a model of safety.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to a micro-blogging site where he wished PM Khan.

