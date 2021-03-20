Opposition leaders wish speedy recovery to PM Imran after he contracts coronavirus

LAHORE – Senior leaders of opposition parties have wished Prime Minister a quick recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Soon after the SAPM, Dr. Faisal Sultan broke the news of the diagnosis, Twitter began flooding with a host of messages wishing the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. Within a couple of minutes, #ImranKhan became the top trend on social networking sites.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was among the top opposition leaders who wished PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from the novel virus.

Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery from COVID. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 20, 2021

Following that, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal also prayed for the recovery of the premier. May Allah Grant recovery to Imran Khan, we should take precautions and wear masks to be a model of safety.

May Allah Grant recovery to @ImranKhanPTI from Corona Ameen! We should as leaders take precautions & wear mask to be model of safety. Please wear mask, wash hands with soap, & keep safe distances. — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) March 20, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to a micro-blogging site where he wished PM Khan.

Cricketers also took to social media to wish speedy recovery to 'fighter' Prime Minister from the deadly infection.