Opposition leaders wish speedy recovery to PM Imran after he contracts coronavirus
LAHORE – Senior leaders of opposition parties have wished Prime Minister a quick recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
Soon after the SAPM, Dr. Faisal Sultan broke the news of the diagnosis, Twitter began flooding with a host of messages wishing the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. Within a couple of minutes, #ImranKhan became the top trend on social networking sites.
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was among the top opposition leaders who wished PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from the novel virus.
Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery from COVID.— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 20, 2021
Following that, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal also prayed for the recovery of the premier. May Allah Grant recovery to Imran Khan, we should take precautions and wear masks to be a model of safety.
May Allah Grant recovery to @ImranKhanPTI from Corona Ameen! We should as leaders take precautions & wear mask to be model of safety. Please wear mask, wash hands with soap, & keep safe distances.— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) March 20, 2021
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to a micro-blogging site where he wished PM Khan.
India’s Modi wishes PM Imran a speedy recovery ... 08:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – As the world leaders wished Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after he ...
Cricketers also took to social media to wish speedy recovery to 'fighter' Prime Minister from the deadly infection.
