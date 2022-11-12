Pakistan’s Babar Masih wins bronze at World Amateur Snooker Championship 2022

11:25 AM | 12 Nov, 2022
Pakistan's Babar Masih wins bronze at World Amateur Snooker Championship 2022
Source: Babar Masih (Twitter)
ISTANBUL – Pakistani cueist Babar Masih won bronze medal in the World Amateur Snooker Championship 2022 in Turkey.

Masih could not make it to the final round as he was defeated by Japan’s player Lim Kok Leong by 5-3 in semi-final of the championship played in Antalya city.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan player defeated the Indian player Brijesh Damani to qualify for the semi-final round.

The fully prepared Pakistani player won four frames while Indian cueist could win only one frame while finishing the match with 4-1.

Ahsan Ramazan and Mohammad Sajjad have been knocked out of the championship after they failed to win the pre-quarter final matches.

Last year in September, the Pakistan’s top cueist won the silver media at the IBSF 6-Red World Cup held in Qatar’s capital.

He faced off Indian player Pankaj Advani in the final round where he lost the match to rival after neck-to-neck competition.

Advani defeated Masih 7-5 frames.

