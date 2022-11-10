T20 World Cup: Washout threat looms large on Pakistan's final in Melbourne

MELBOURNE – The final game of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and the winning of tonight’s India versus England semi-final match is likely to be interrupted by rain in Melbourne.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology of the Australian Government, there remains a 95% chance of showers on Sunday.

“Partly cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, heavy falls possible in the southeast suburbs. Winds north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h turning west to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day,” the weather advisor for Sunday reads.

If the rain continues on Sunday, the final match will be shifted to Monday. But there are also chances of showers that day.

As per the rules, both teams have to play minimum ten overs to complete a match in case of interruption.

According to ICC playing conditions, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day.

“Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day,” it says.

Both finalists will be declared joint winners if the required overs are not bowled, the rules said.

A day earlier, the Team Green confirmed berth in final match after thrashing New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Babar-led squad thrashed Kiwis to secure a place in the final as they did in the 1992 World Cup’s semi-final and now Green Shirts eyeing to lift the World Cup trophy.

Fans witnessed the best of batting as Babar Azam (53) and Muhammad Rizwan (57) slammed 105 runs partnership.

Team Greem completed the target in 19.1 overs, courtesy of century opening partnership between openers.