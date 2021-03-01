Mahira Khan gets candid on what it's like to be everyone's favourite

The Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects under her belt.

With a huge fan following across the globe, the 36-year-old actress got candid on what it's like to be everyone's favourite.

The Humsafar star was recently invited to Hello! Mira Sethi where she delved into details about how the journey in the industry has really been, despite the stereotypes.

Gratefully for the opportunities, she got in her life Khan revealed, "I consider myself very fortunate that I can do this, do what I dreamt of as a child, When I was small I had only one dream — two actually, but one big dream that I want to do a film with Shahrukh Khan. I would calculate how old I would be, what the age difference would be, if he would still be working etc, and I would say I will do only one film — only one — and that will be with Shahrukh Khan."

"I have truly been one of those one in a million people who achieved their dream which was not only that I wanted to act, but also this childhood dream that I had. However, no one tells you that with every dream there is a price attached to it," she added.

Further, she shared how she selects a script, “Now even after working in a lot of dramas and films, I used too see the same things in a script which I used to see before. If something attracts me at once then I can’t change my mind, I stick to that particular thing. One mindset of mine that have changed is that films and dramas are one collaborative effort”.

The Superstar actress also said that she wishes to be part of films with a meaning, “Now I have learnt the meaning of work and acting. I want to be a part of good cinema or good dramas rather than focusing on how big my role is or how much work I have.”

Concluding the interview on a light-hearted note, Sethi asked Khan what she finds to be the most attractive in a man. “The first one goes for both men and women. Anyone who is at peace with themselves is attractive, Secondly, I love good sense of humour. I like it when someone can make me laugh and if they can’t, then I start cracking jokes myself. And thirdly, this one’s specifically for men; I love it when a man respects all the women around him,” Khan concluded.

On the work front, Khan’s big step into the world of filmmaking comes as a breath of fresh air as she has launched the trailer of Barwaan Khiladi – her first production venture under Soul Fry Films banner with Nina Kashif.