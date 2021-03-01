APML shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture, asking for prayers

DUBAI – The All Parties Muslim League shared picture of ex-military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf, who is undergoing medical treatment in Dubai.

Looking frail but smiling, the picture was captioned: “We are requesting you all to pray for Musharraf’s health.”

آپ سب لوگوں سے درخواست ہے جنرل پرویز مشرف صاحب کی زندگی صحت سلامتی کے لئے دعا کریں.

جزاک اللہ pic.twitter.com/xmgcVCsLB6 — Pakistan First (@APMLOfficial_) February 28, 2021

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhary, a former minister in Musharraf's cabinet, also shared his picture and wished good health for the former president.

Wishing you best of health Mr President good to see you smiling you have fought for Pakistan all your life prayers and best wishes.... ⁦@P_Musharraf⁩ pic.twitter.com/zUk6JiNgim — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 1, 2021

Musharraf is a Pakistani politician and a retired four-star general who became the tenth president of Pakistan after the successful bloodless coup in 1999. He held the presidency from 2001 until 2008, when he tendered his resignation to avoid impeachment.

On December 17, 2019 a special bench sentenced Musharraf to death in a treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution.

The PML-N government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over his decision to impose an extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left Pakistan to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.