Sanam Jung addresses divorce rumours and why she isn’t living with her husband

A while ago, Sanam Jung came under the radar as rumours were rife that the Alvida star had divorced her husband and was living with her daughter, Alaya Jafri.

The 33-year-old was recently invited to the show Time out with Ahsan Khan where she denied the rumours and opened up about the issue that why she isn’t living with her husband Qassam in America.

Jung revealed that their daughter doesn't have a visa so that is why they are unable to visit each other, “Alaya doesn’t have a visa so I don’t go to visit Qassam because me and Qassam both feel very guilty that mummy daddy would be together and daughter’d be alone. "

Further, she added that her husband visits Pakistan to meet them,"And she doesn’t get the visa at all so that’s the issue so we wait that Qassam comes to Pakistan to meet me and Alaya. That is the only issue because of which people say that why they are not together, it is because we don’t want to upset our daughter”

Jung got married to her long time friend Abdul Qassam Jaffri in 2016, who is a pilot by profession. The couple is blessed with a daughter Alaya Jaffri.