Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 March 2021
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 2 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs103,900 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 81,675 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,240 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Karachi PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Islamabad PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Peshawar PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Quetta PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Sialkot PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Attock PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Gujranwala PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Jehlum PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Multan PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Bahawalpur PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Gujrat PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Nawabshah PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Chakwal PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Hyderabad PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Nowshehra PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Sargodha PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Faisalabad PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595
Mirpur PKR 103,900 PKR 1,595

