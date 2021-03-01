Netizens think Fahad Mustafa look like Deepika Padukone with a beard
11:21 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Lately, the Internet has opened the doors for cross border interaction and one of the perks is discovering doppelgängers of our favourite celebrities.

From jaw-dropping resemblances to striking doppelganger, social media have taken the term 'lookalike' to a whole new level as they make a discovery that Pakistan's most bankable male star Fahad Mustafa resembles B-town diva Deepika Padukone.

Despite an eerie resemblance between the Padmaavat superstar and the Load Wedding star, yet one can't unsee the shocking revelation now.

Despite the absurd comparison, some hilarious reaction poured in on Twitter.

Earlier, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pakistani doppelganger, Aamna Imran - who is a blogger - took the internet by storm on both sides of the borders. 

Aishwarya Rai’s Pakistani doppelgänger says ... 03:34 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

The Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai has many doppelgangers hailing from various ethnicities all around the globe but a ...

