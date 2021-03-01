Netizens think Fahad Mustafa look like Deepika Padukone with a beard
Lately, the Internet has opened the doors for cross border interaction and one of the perks is discovering doppelgängers of our favourite celebrities.
From jaw-dropping resemblances to striking doppelganger, social media have taken the term 'lookalike' to a whole new level as they make a discovery that Pakistan's most bankable male star Fahad Mustafa resembles B-town diva Deepika Padukone.
Despite an eerie resemblance between the Padmaavat superstar and the Load Wedding star, yet one can't unsee the shocking revelation now.
Fahad Mustafa is deepika padukone with beard and you can't unsee this now pic.twitter.com/2iZgIxa3Mz— Fatmid Ul Husnain (@its_Exorcist) February 28, 2021
Had to put this on face app and do gender swap. pic.twitter.com/dUvXUYADEf— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) February 28, 2021
Despite the absurd comparison, some hilarious reaction poured in on Twitter.
Why did you do this ? Can never watch Deepika now ,without imagining her with a beard.— zoia tariq (@zoiatariq) February 28, 2021
HOWWWW DOOO I UNSEEEE THISSSSSS🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/34ssttM5Ht pic.twitter.com/gOHwBZhAnu— DING DING (@wingetness) February 28, 2021
Please delete this it’s upsetting me and my homegirls https://t.co/KtHrgLTNOi— Ari (@areebasalterego) February 28, 2021
Earlier, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pakistani doppelganger, Aamna Imran - who is a blogger - took the internet by storm on both sides of the borders.
