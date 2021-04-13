Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with friends and family

The queen of the ramp Sunita Marshall has proved her mettle in the world of acting and modelling alike. Her claim to fame was the song Preeto by Abrar-ul-Haq and to date, she has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Mera Saaein star is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour. Recently, the supermodel celebrated her 40th birthday with close friends and family in attendance.

Looking stunning in her all-white avatar, Marshall posted pictures from the celebration on her Instagram handle.

"Yes I’ve turned 40.... koi shakThankyou all for the lovely birthday wishes @zuriador @ericgillofficial@danish.tariq And the beautiful decor by my friend @sanafahadcateringco P.S more pictures will be coming soon ( husla rakhain)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iconic Times (@iconictimesofficial)

Marshall married Hassan Ahmed in an Islamic wedding and Catholic wedding back in 2009. The couple has two children, a boy Raakin Ahmed and a girl named Zynah Ahmed.

On the work front, Sunita has been highly praised for her performance in the popular drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.