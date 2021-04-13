JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested for issuing anti-state remarks

MANSEHRA – Police on Tuesday arrested the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Bahadur, a heavy contingent of personnel arrested Kifayatullah during a raid on his residence.

The federal authorities had called for his arrest for issuing anti-state remarks, he further added.

The JUI-F leader had been evading capture for the past couple of week, the official mentioned.

Earlier, police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raided his residence but he managed to escape.