JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested for issuing anti-state remarks
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested for issuing anti-state remarks
Share

MANSEHRA – Police on Tuesday arrested the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Bahadur, a heavy contingent of personnel arrested Kifayatullah during a raid on his residence.

The federal authorities had called for his arrest for issuing anti-state remarks, he further added.

The JUI-F leader had been evading capture for the past couple of week, the official mentioned.

Earlier, police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raided his residence but he managed to escape.

