Ruet committee meets for Ramadan moon sighting today

ISLAMABAD – The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place in Peshawar today to sight the moon of Ramadan, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad earlier said that people in Pakistan will observe Ramadan and Eid together on the same day. Azad also confirmed that the committee has also extended an invitation to Mufti Popalzai to attend the meeting.

Azad was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said there is a strong chance that the moon will be sighted today as its age will be over 35 hours at sunset today.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday predicted that the Ramadan moon would be sighted country-wide on April 13.