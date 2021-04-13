Ruet committee meets for Ramadan moon sighting today
Web Desk
01:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Ruet committee meets for Ramadan moon sighting today
Share

ISLAMABAD – The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place in Peshawar today to sight the moon of Ramadan, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad earlier said that people in Pakistan will observe Ramadan and Eid together on the same day. Azad also confirmed that the committee has also extended an invitation to Mufti Popalzai to attend the meeting.

Azad was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said there is a strong chance that the moon will be sighted today as its age will be over 35 hours at sunset today.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday predicted that the Ramadan moon would be sighted country-wide on April 13.

Fawad Chaudhry predicts Ramadan 2021 to start ... 12:58 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that Ramadan moon would be ...

More From This Category
Good chance of Ramadan moon sighting today in ...
03:41 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
PM Imran, Uzbek President to hold virtual summit, ...
03:06 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Top court trashes Justice Isa’s plea seeking ...
02:44 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto tests negative for Covid-19, ...
02:23 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested for ...
01:20 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
At least 2 killed, several arrested as violent ...
12:23 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female presenter to join Sky Sports
04:02 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr