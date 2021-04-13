Bakhtawar Bhutto tests negative for Covid-19, says ‘thank you for prayers’

ISLAMABAD – Benazir Bhutto's elder daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday informed that he had tested negative for novel coronavirus.

The 31-year-old newlywed took to social site Twitter to inform that she has tested negative for Covid-19 after isolating for 10 days. She also thanked all for their prayers.

Alhamdulillah after isolating for 10 days have retested and now covid negative (still no smell though!). Thank you all for your messages & prayers ???? please take extra care of your families this Ramzan by avoiding social gatherings/iftars & breaking your fast at home ????. — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 13, 2021

The young Bhutto however added that she is yet to recover her smelling sense after testing positive for the deadly infection.

She also urged people to take extra care of their families this Ramadan and asked them to avoid social gatherings.

Earlier on April 2, Bakhtawar contracted the novel Covid-19.