PCB issues tentative schedule for remaining matches of PSL6

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a tentative schedule for the remaining matches of the PSL 2021, hoping that the tournament would start from June 7 if Indian broadcasters are allowed to end their quarantine period by June 5.

The decision on the start date was taken after the PCB and the franchise owners held a virtual meeting to discuss the progress on the remaining 20 matches of PSL.

The PCB in a statement said that the franchises were briefed in the meeting about the 16 production company crew, who are quarantining in Dubai after they were reportedly ousted from a hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB said that UAE's National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) will take a decision about the broadcasters’ isolation period on Wednesday (tomorrow) afternoon, adding that if authorities grant exemptions to the production crew to work in Abu Dhabi from June 5, the tournament would begin from June 7.

Meanwhile, the PSL 2021 will now end on June 24 instead of June 20 as the national team has to depart for England on June 25.

The press release said the PCB will continue to engage with the Abu Dhabi government in this regard.

It added that start of the tournament on June 7 means that the Pakistani team will now depart on June 25 instead of June 23 for their England tour.

The PCB said that the departure date also means that only three double-headers will be played in the UAE if the event starts on June 7.

The PCB has also confirmed that Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will have their first training session at Sheikh Zaid Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening as their isolation period is going to end tomorrow.