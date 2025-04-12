Blow to Karachi Kings as Litton Das ruled out of PSL 2025

KARACHI – Karachi Kings suffered a setback before they started their PSL 2025 campaign as premier batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The right-handed batsman sustained a finger injury during one of the practice sessions for the PSL. He immediately underwent scans which revealed a hairline fracture in his finger.

“Hope you all are well. I was truly excited to play in the PSL for Karachi Kings, but the Almighty had other plans. During a practice session, I picked up a finger injury. Scans revealed a hairline fracture, and recovery will take at least 2 weeks. So sadly, my PSL mission is over before it even began. I’m flying back to Bangladesh and seeking your prayers & love for a quick recovery. Wishing the very best of luck to my team Karachi Kings,” Das wrote in a Facebook post.

The PSL 2025 began on April 11 with Islamabad United beating Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets in the opening match of the PSL 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday evening. This was also West Indies’ fast bowler debut game in the HBL Pakistan Super League.