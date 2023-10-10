Pakistani rupee inches higher against US dollar in interbank, hovers around 280

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.16 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the local currency was hovering at 280.49, with a difference of 0.40 percent, in the interbank market.

In the previous session, PKR continued its merry run against the greenback and was settled at 281.65.

With back-to-back successive sessions, US Dollar dropped to six month low as authorities tightened noose against hoarders and smugglers.