Dr. Kapotaqkhy set to represent Pakistan at Miss World Tourism 2023

Dr Kapotaqkhy Chanchala, the recently crowned Miss Pakistan Universal 2023, is gearing up to proudly represent Pakistan in a groundbreaking event, the Miss World Tourism 2023 pageant, taking place in Sri Lanka.

Brimming with enthusiasm, she expressed her honour at being chosen to compete among 40 talented queens from across the globe.

This international pageant marks her debut on the global stage, and she has dedicated herself to meticulous preparations. Dr Kapotaqkhy has diligently curated her outfits, honed her responses to various questions, and is all set to showcase her talent by performing to the rhythm of a captivating Pakistani song. Her passion to represent Pakistan with utmost dedication is evident, recognizing the significance of promoting her country on an international platform.

Tourism State Minister, Diana Gamage, revealed that the Miss World Tourism 2023 pageant will unfold in Sri Lanka from July 20 to 30. While some contestants may be new to the country, the event promises to draw remarkable participants from all corners of the world, competing for the prestigious crown.

Organised by former Mrs World Sri Lanka, Radika Gunawardhana, the pageant ensures that contestants are treated to star-class accommodation, mouthwatering Sri Lankan delicacies, and guided tours to various tourism hotspots, all offered free of charge. This 11-day extravaganza is expected to dazzle visitors and garner attention from global travel influencers, cementing their role as pivotal players in tourism promotion.

Sonia Ahmed, the visionary behind Pakistan's pageant industry, emphasized the importance of such events in reshaping the perception of both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the eyes of the world. Dr Kapotaqkhy Chanchala's participation in this momentous contest aligns perfectly, as she is poised to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming Miss Earth 2023 pageant in Vietnam, continuing her journey as a powerful ambassador on the international stage.