Gold keeps rising as per tola price up by Rs5,400 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trend on third consecutive day of the business week as rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar in the domestic market on Wednesday.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs5,400 to close at Rs226,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs4,630 to settle at Rs194,102, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $6 to close at $1,973 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.