Will overseas Pakistanis be able to cast vote in upcoming general elections?

ISLAMABAD – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that overseas Pakistanis will not able to case their votes in the upcoming general elections through internet.
He stated this after the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms held an in-camera meeting as the tenure of the current National Assembly set to end next month.
Last year, the lower house of the parliament approved the Election Amendment Bill, 2022, to abolish the voting rights for overseas nationals and block the way for the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in next general elections.
The coalition government had maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan had opposed the use of EVMs due to potential threats of their misuse.
Pakistani citizens residing abroad contributed to the national economy by sending significant remittances.
The South Asian country is scheduled to hold the general elections later this year after the ruling coalition ends its term in August and hands over powers to caretaker setup.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.