Will overseas Pakistanis be able to cast vote in upcoming general elections?

Web Desk 06:03 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Will overseas Pakistanis be able to cast vote in upcoming general elections?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that overseas Pakistanis will not able to case their votes in the upcoming general elections through internet.

He stated this after the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms held an in-camera meeting as the tenure of the current National Assembly set to end next month.

Last year, the lower house of the parliament approved the Election Amendment Bill, 2022, to abolish the voting rights for overseas nationals and block the way for the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in next general elections.

The coalition government had maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan had opposed the use of EVMs due to potential threats of their misuse.

Pakistani citizens residing abroad contributed to the national economy by sending significant remittances.

The South Asian country is scheduled to hold the general elections later this year after the ruling coalition ends its term in August and hands over powers to caretaker setup.  

National Assembly approves bill to abolish electronic, overseas voting in next general elections

