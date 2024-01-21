Pakistan, Saudi Arabia joint forces exercise begins amid regional tensions
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia’s armed forces conducted bilateral exercise in Okara on Sunday, ISPR said.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan said the joint military drills aimed to improve combat skills. Multan Corps organized the joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces in Okara Garrison.
National anthems of both nations were played during the unveiling of both flags at the ceremony, the military’s media wing said.
It said the joint training program will help forces of both sides to polish their collective combat skills. The Security personnel will have classroom sessions and will have the opportunity to learn from each other.
Last month, a joint defense forum of Islamabad and Riyadh met in the Pakistani capital to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing collaborations in all domains.
Armys media affairs wing said officers and troops who participated in drills were presented badges at the end of the ceremony by the Okara Garrison commander – the chief guest.
Islamabad and Riyadh share a long-standing relationship based on cultural, economic, and strategic interests while the two armies also participated in joint military exercises to enhance interoperability and strengthen their defense capabilities.
These exercises aim to promote collaboration in the fields of counter-terrorism, maritime security, and other areas of mutual interest.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jan-2024/iran-holds-air-defence-exercise-after-pakistan-s-retaliatory-strikes
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.