Pakistan, Saudi Arabia joint forces exercise begins amid regional tensions

Web Desk
04:42 PM | 21 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia’s armed forces conducted bilateral exercise in Okara on Sunday, ISPR said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan said the joint military drills aimed to improve combat skills. Multan Corps organized the joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces in Okara Garrison.

National anthems of both nations were played during the unveiling of both flags at the ceremony, the military’s media wing said.

It said the joint training program will help forces of both sides to polish their collective combat skills. The Security personnel will have classroom sessions and will have the opportunity to learn from each other.

Last month, a joint defense forum of Islamabad and Riyadh met in the Pakistani capital to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing collaborations in all domains.

Armys media affairs wing said officers and troops who participated in drills were presented badges at the end of the ceremony by the Okara Garrison commander – the chief guest.

Islamabad and Riyadh share a long-standing relationship based on cultural, economic, and strategic interests while the two armies also participated in joint military exercises to enhance interoperability and strengthen their defense capabilities.

These exercises aim to promote collaboration in the fields of counter-terrorism, maritime security, and other areas of mutual interest.

