Parvez Elahi to contest by-election on provincial assembly seat 

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced his candidacy for an upcoming by-election.

According to the media reports, former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi intends to contest from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-32 in Gujrat.

This seat became vacant after Chaudhry Salik Hussain was sworn in as a Member of the National Assembly. The nomination papers bearing Parvez Elahi's signature are being prepared for submission for the by-election.

The stage is set for by-elections on 12 constituencies in Punjab on April 21. These by-elections will fill seats vacated by prominent figures such as Shehbaz Sharif of Kasur, Maryam Nawaz of Lahore (NA-119), Abdul Aleem Khan, and Hamza Shehbaz.

The by-elections will cover four provincial assembly constituencies and one national assembly constituency.

Polling will take place in Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Talagang, Wazirabad, Narowal, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, and DG Khan.