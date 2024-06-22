Pakistani city bans e-cigarettes, vapes for 60 days

In a move towards a complete ban on vaping devices, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has introduced temporary measures prohibiting the public use of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine products in Peshawar district for 60 days. This decision, outlined in a notification issued earlier this month, signals a strong stance on public health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies e-cigarettes as harmful. While their long-term health effects remain uncertain, they are known to produce toxic substances, some of which can cause cancer and increase the risk of heart and lung diseases.

In a notification dated June 13, the deputy commissioner of Peshawar stated, “It is requested to order the following interim measures until the complete ban on e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches by the KP government to safeguard the health of people from the devastating impact to the extent of Peshawar.”

“This order shall come into force immediately and will remain in effect for 60 days unless modified or withdrawn.”

The interim measures include a ban on the use, advertisement, and sale of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches in public places and on public transport. Additionally, nicotine products cannot be sold within 100 meters of any educational or health facility or park. The sale of e-cigarettes to individuals under the age of 21 is also prohibited.

Violators of this order will face penalties under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with disobedience to orders issued by public servants.

In 2019, the United States reported 18 deaths due to a mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarettes.

The WHO states that high-quality epidemiological studies consistently show that e-cigarette use significantly increases the likelihood of conventional cigarette use, especially among non-smoking youth, by nearly threefold.

“Evidence reveals that these products are harmful to health and are not safe. However, it is too early to provide a clear answer on the long-term impact of using them or being exposed to them,” according to the WHO website.

Besides causing cancer and increasing the risk of heart and lung disorders, electronic delivery systems have also been linked to various physical injuries, including burns from explosions or malfunctions when the products are not of expected standards or are tampered with by users, the WHO notes.