This airline plans offering free wi-fi to everyone on board

ISTANBUL - Turkish Airlines is planning to offer free, unlimited Wi-Fi on all its flights worldwide, in what could be a remarkable feat for the airline as well as the passengers.

This service will start by the end of 2025 and will be available within two years as per the updates available.

The airline will upgrade its current planes with the latest in-flight connectivity technology, ensuring that every Turkish Airlines plane has Wi-Fi for the facilitation of the passengers on board.

Turkish Airlines is in negotiations with both local and international suppliers to help make this happen and soon the dream would turn into a reality.

To begin with, the airline has signed an agreement with TCI Aircraft Interiors and Turksat, a leading company in satellite technology and soon the aircraft would be modified to embed the latest technology which would not only provide entertainment to the passengers but would also keep them connected with their loved ones.

It bears mentioning that Turkish Airlines is Turkey's national airline and started operation 81 years ago, with just five aircraft. The carrier is exploring global destinations reaching over 300 with 456 aircraft and a trained staff that caters to the needs of the flyers.