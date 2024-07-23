Search

'Mr Bean on death bed': All you need to know about Rowan Atkinson's viral picture

'Mr Bean on death bed': All you need to know about Rowan Atkinson's viral picture
Famous character of Mr. Bean portrayed by Rowan Atkinson is globally famous as Bean's distinctive look and minimal dialogue garnered international fame.

Social sites saw picture of Rowan Atkinson, who according to the post is bedridden and in poor health. A viral picture suggests Atkinson is in a poor health in 2024 compared to his self in the 1990s.

As the picture went viral, the image turned out to be fake. Users shared side-by-side images of 'Mr Bean' in his prime and the alleged bedridden version.

Real Picture

The picture of bedridden man was of Barry Balderstone, who was suffering from severe health issues and passed away after refusing social care. As the fans expressed concerns, Rowan Atkinson is alive and doing well.  
  
