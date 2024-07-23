'Mr Bean on death bed': All you need to know about Rowan Atkinson's viral picture

Famous character of Mr. Bean portrayed by Rowan Atkinson is globally famous as Bean's distinctive look and minimal dialogue garnered international fame.
Social sites saw picture of Rowan Atkinson, who according to the post is bedridden and in poor health. A viral picture suggests Atkinson is in a poor health in 2024 compared to his self in the 1990s.
As the picture went viral, the image turned out to be fake. Users shared side-by-side images of 'Mr Bean' in his prime and the alleged bedridden version.
The picture of bedridden man was of Barry Balderstone, who was suffering from severe health issues and passed away after refusing social care. As the fans expressed concerns, Rowan Atkinson is alive and doing well.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
